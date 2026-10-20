Dussehra 2026: Where To Watch Ravana Dahan In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai And Thane? Check Major Venues, Burning Timings |

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 20, 2026, marking the triumph of good over evil. One of the biggest attractions of the festival is Ravana Dahan, the ceremonial burning of Ravana’s effigy, often accompanied by fireworks and cultural performances. If you’re planning to witness the celebrations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or Thane, here are some major venues to consider.

Major Ravana Dahan Venues In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai And Thane:

Most events take place after sunset. Timings below are indicative unless a specific programme time is available; check with the local organisers before leaving.

Girgaon Chowpatty, South Mumbai One of Mumbai’s popular spots for Dussehra celebrations, featuring Ramlila performances and Ravana Dahan. The listed programme begins at 5 PM, with the effigy burning scheduled for 7:15 PM.

Azad Maidan, Fort A central Mumbai venue to look out for community Dussehra gatherings, cultural performances and traditional festivities. The exact Ravana Dahan schedule should be confirmed locally.

Shri Ram Mandir, Kalbadevi A traditional religious setting for Vijayadashami celebrations, where devotees can check with the temple or local organisers for Ravana Dahan arrangements and timings.

Shivaji Raje Ground, Malad A suburban option for residents looking to attend community-led Dussehra celebrations. Confirm the event schedule with local organisers before visiting.

Ram Leela Maidan, Malad A venue to check for Ramlila performances and the traditional culmination of the festivities with Ravana Dahan. The timing is subject to the local programme.

Indra Nagar, Ghatkopar Residents can check for neighbourhood Dussehra celebrations and evening effigy-burning ceremonies. Specific timings should be confirmed with the organising committee.

Antop Hill, Wadala A local option for families looking to participate in community festivities on Vijayadashami. Check for announcements regarding the venue and burning time.

Utsav Chowk Ground, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai A popular open-ground area for community events, worth checking for local Dussehra celebrations. The exact Ravana Dahan programme and timing need confirmation.

Indra Nagar Vikas Mandal, Thane Residents can check with the mandal for its Dussehra programme, including any cultural performances and the scheduled Ravana Dahan ceremony.