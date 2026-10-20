Jolly LLB 4 To Be Prequel; Arshad Warsi To Play The Lead Third Time: Report

Jolly LLB 4 On The Cards? | YouTube

In 2013, Arshad Warsi starred in a movie titled Jolly LLB, which became a hit at the box office. The makers decided to turn it into a franchise, and in 2017, Jolly LLB 2 was released. But it starred Akshay Kumar as the lead. For the third instalment, the makers got Akshay and Arshad together in Jolly LLB 3, and now, reportedly, for Jolly LLB 4, only Arshad will be back as the lead.

According to a report in Variety India, the makers of Jolly LLB are planning the fourth instalment, and it will be a prequel. A source told the portal, “The project is currently in the last leg of pre-production. And it’s not taking the film forward. It’s a prequel.”

While the three instalments were directed by Subhash Kapoor, the fourth part will reportedly be helmed by Umesh Shukla. According to the report, the shooting of Jolly LLB 4 will be wrapped up in January 2027, and it will release next year.

Returning cast members of Jolly LLB 4

Well, it will be interesting to see which other actors from the franchise will be a part of the fourth instalment. Amrita Rao was seen opposite Arshad in part 1, and she was also seen in part 3.

Arshad Warsi movies

Arshad was this year seen in movies like Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con, and Ghamasaan. While Welcome to the Jungle performed well at the box office, Dhamaal 4 and Jeevan Ya Bheema Con failed to make a mark. Meanwhile, Ghamasaan got an OTT release, and it received positive reviews.

Arshad Warsi's upcoming film King

His next release will be King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Raghav Julay, and others. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.