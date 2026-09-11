Ghamasaan Review: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi Deliver Strong Performances, But Predictability Dilutes Impact

Ghamasaan movie review | Photo via YouTube

Some films take you to a world that feels far removed from your own, and Ghamasaan does exactly that. Set in the rugged terrain of Bundelkhand, the film takes us deep into a world of dacoits, cops, violence and the harsh realities of small villages. It is gritty, raw and, at times, genuinely uncomfortable.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Haasil and Bullet Raja, Ghamasaan is based on true events, although it is not a biopic. The story revolves around Maharaj (Arshad Warsi), a dreaded dacoit leader, and Aditya (Pratik Gandhi), a Special Task Force officer tasked with tracking him down.

Once you enter Maharaj's world, the film manages to pull you in, especially during its first half.

Actors' Performances

Arshad Warsi is easily one of the biggest strengths of Ghamasaan. As Maharaj, he looks completely convincing and gets the Bundeli language and mannerisms right. There are moments when his character can genuinely scare you, and he brings the right amount of menace without overdoing it.

Pratik Gandhi is equally good as the determined police officer. His performance feels controlled and believable.

The supporting cast, including Rajpal Yadav and Ishita Dutta, also does a good job and fits naturally into the world of the film.

Direction

Tigmanshu Dhulia clearly knows how to create this kind of gritty environment. The decision to shoot at real locations works well, giving the film an authentic feel. The villages and their surroundings don't look overly polished, which adds to the mood.

The film also touches upon casteism, cruelty and the difficult realities faced by people in some remote villages. These portions are disturbing but add weight to the story.

The first half is particularly engaging. However, the second half starts losing some of that grip. The climax becomes predictable, and around 30 minutes before the end, you can almost figure out where the story is heading. The intrigue that keeps you hooked initially slowly fades.

Music

There are no unnecessary songs, which works in the film's favour. Instead, the background sound and score help maintain the tense atmosphere. The music doesn't overpower the story and blends well with the gritty setting.

FPJ Verdict

Ghamasaan could have been sharper and more unpredictable, particularly in its second half. But the film gets several important things right. The performances by Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi are its biggest positives, while Tigmanshu Dhulia's direction and the authentic locations add to the experience.

It may not be a perfect thriller, but it is engaging enough for a weekend watch, especially since it is an OTT release. Those who enjoy Tigmanshu Dhulia's style of filmmaking and gritty crime dramas should find something to like here.