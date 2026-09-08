'Yeh Koi Kahani Hui?': Tigmanshu Dhulia Criticises Story Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Praises Part 1

Tigmanshu Dhulia Criticises Story Of Dhurandhar | YouTube / X

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are undoubtedly the most-talked-about films of the year. Part 1 was released in December last year, and it became a superhit at the box office. Part 2 hit the big screens in March this year, and it broke many records at the box office and became a blockbuster. Recently, at an event, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia spoke about the movies that are being made nowadays and also spoke about Dhurandhar. He praised Part 1 of the franchise but criticised the film's story.

Dhulia said that it is a corporate culture now and the same kind of movies are being made. He stated that all mainstream commercial films are fictional biopics and gave examples of Pushpa, KGF, and Dhurandhar.

🎬 Tigmanshu Dhulia on Dhurandhar



Praises its presentation & music but questions its depth: “An undercover spy goes to Pakistan and causes havoc… is that really a story?” 🤔



He says corporate pressure is killing original storytelling. Do you agree? 👇#TigmanshuDhulia pic.twitter.com/XsAFKrzHzs — Tilu Badmosh 12 (@tilubadmosh12) September 8, 2026

He further praised Dhurandhar Part 1 and called it a 'very well presented and very engaging' film. "But if you ask someone to tell the story of Dhurandhar, no one will be able to tell you. A man, who is undercover, goes to Pakistan and creates havoc there. Is this even a story?" he added.

Tigmanshu Dhulia Questions Lack Of Stories

The National Award-winning filmmaker said that there are no stories in today's films. He added, "People who would tell stories don't exist anymore and the ones who want to narrate their stories don't get to do so. People think those films 'won't work'."

Well, not just Dhulia, many filmmakers and actors have shared their opinion about Dhurandhar.

Tigmanshu Dhulia Movies

Dhulia is known for directing films like Haasil, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. He is gearing up for the release of Ghamasaan, which stars Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

Ghamasaan Release Date

Ghamasaan is all set to premiere on Zee5 on September 11, 2026. It is a delayed project as the film was first premiered at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024.