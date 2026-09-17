Exclusive: Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals Why Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi Never Shot Together For Ghamasaan

Tigmanshu Dhulia exclusive interview on Ghamasaan |

Tigmanshu Dhulia has always had a way of telling stories where the characters are not simply good or bad. His latest film Ghamasaan is based on true events. It follows Maharaj (Arshad Warsi), a feared dacoit leader, and Aditya (Pratik Gandhi), a Special Task Force officer who is determined to track him down. In conversation with The Free Press Journal, Dhulia opened up about his actors, the making of Maharaj and Aditya, and why keeping the two leads apart actually worked in the film's favour. Excerpts:

Arshad and Pratik never shot together. How did you create the tension between Maharaj and Aditya?

Interestingly, we shot both of them separately. Arshad and Pratik never shot a single day together, which was actually quite appropriate for the nature of the story. Maharaj and Aditya are constantly connected by the conflict between them, but they never really come face-to-face. So, instead of creating tension through direct interaction between the actors, we built it through their individual journeys, actions, and the consequences of those actions. In a way, keeping them apart helped preserve the sense of anticipation and made their conflict more intriguing.

What did Arshad Warsi bring to Maharaj that you had not imagined initially?

I have always believed that Arshad is a very gifted and uninhibited actor. He has the ability to bring a lot of restraint to a performance while still making the character extremely impactful. With Maharaj, he brought a sense of ruthlessness, but at the same time there was dignity and control in the way he played him. That combination gave the character a very strong presence. He brought certain nuances to Maharaj that made the character much more powerful and compelling on screen.

Your films often feature characters with strong motivations and shades of grey. What was your approach to creating the two central characters in Ghamasaan?

This time I approached the two central characters quite differently. They are not characters who are constantly wavering between right and wrong; both are very clear about who they are and what they believe they need to do. They are professionals who understand their respective roles and are driven by a strong sense of purpose. That clarity was important because it allowed the conflict to come from their opposing objectives rather than from indecision within the characters. It makes their confrontation more direct and intense.

What made Arshad and Pratik the right actors to bring this conflict to life?

Both Arshad and Pratik are extremely capable actors, but what made them right for these roles was the distinct quality each of them brings to a performance. They have very different energies and approaches, which worked beautifully for these two characters. I felt they could bring the required intensity without making the performances feel exaggerated. They understood the world and the emotional requirements of their respective characters, and that made them very natural choices for the conflict at the centre of the film.