Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against 'Demonic Forces Attempting To Dismantle India', Says Regime Change Doesn't Change Circumstances

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday warned of "demonic forces attempting to dismantle India", and said it was erroneous to believe that "regime change" would lead to a change in circumstances.
Bhagwat made the statement while addressing the RSS' annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur.
His remarks came amid protests against the Election Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision process, and a row over activist Prashant Bhushan's remarks that the protesters and opposition parties were fighting for "regime change".
Here is a video explaining the controversy surrounding such remarks by Prashant Bhushan and Neha Bora:
Bhagwat on Tuesday referred to recent agitations in France and Albania, as well as previous protests in Bangladesh and Nepal.
'Storm from the West'
"A storm has swept in from the West to destroy all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values," the RSS chief said. "Even developed countries are afflicted by this storm."
Bhagwat said that certain elements claim that bringing about "regime change" will lead to a change in circumstances. "But this has neither happened in the past, nor does it happen today," the RSS chief said.
Bhagwat claimed that such attempts were taking place in India as well, but that they have not succeeded in the past few decades due to a "strong leadership".
The RSS chief added: "Such forces hold conferences on 'dismantling' India, Hindus and the Sangh. They even get help; people who hold such a mentality are everywhere. "
'Protests must aim for solution'
Bhagwat said it is natural that there would be problems in a vast country like India, particularly as the country is still developing.
"These problems lead to agitations, which will naturally take place in a democracy," he said. "But protests must be aimed at a solution. Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, our actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness, or division within our united society."