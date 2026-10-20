Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against 'Demonic Forces Attempting To Dismantle India', Says Regime Change Doesn't Change Circumstances

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation's annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur on Tuesday. | RSS/X

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday warned of "demonic forces attempting to dismantle India", and said it was erroneous to believe that "regime change" would lead to a change in circumstances.

Bhagwat made the statement while addressing the RSS' annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "A storm has swept in from the West to destroy all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values. Even the developed nations are afflicted by this storm. See what is happening in France, Albania, Bangladesh, and Nepal. All this has been done by them. They say that a regime change will change the situation, but that has never happened; not now, not ever...India too is their target. Such attempts are being made in India as well. But due to the strong policies with which India has functioned in the last few decades under a strong leadership, and due to the new generation's sense of pride in their country and their spirit to do something for the country, their game was shut down. These demonic forces know it. So, India is on their target. They attempt to break India, Hindus and Sangh, they call it 'dismantling'. They even get help from like-minded elements; they get ambitious politicians for this. Our society is vast, and our country is still developing, so challenges persist...Protests must indeed happen, but they must be for a solution. Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, no actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness, or division within our united society. No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law, and civil decorum..."(Video: RSS) — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

His remarks came amid protests against the Election Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision process, and a row over activist Prashant Bhushan's remarks that the protesters and opposition parties were fighting for "regime change".

Here is a video explaining the controversy surrounding such remarks by Prashant Bhushan and Neha Bora:

Bhagwat on Tuesday referred to recent agitations in France and Albania, as well as previous protests in Bangladesh and Nepal.

'Storm from the West'

"A storm has swept in from the West to destroy all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values," the RSS chief said. "Even developed countries are afflicted by this storm."

Bhagwat said that certain elements claim that bringing about "regime change" will lead to a change in circumstances. "But this has neither happened in the past, nor does it happen today," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat claimed that such attempts were taking place in India as well, but that they have not succeeded in the past few decades due to a "strong leadership".

The RSS chief added: "Such forces hold conferences on 'dismantling' India, Hindus and the Sangh. They even get help; people who hold such a mentality are everywhere. "

'Protests must aim for solution'

Bhagwat said it is natural that there would be problems in a vast country like India, particularly as the country is still developing.

"These problems lead to agitations, which will naturally take place in a democracy," he said. "But protests must be aimed at a solution. Whether it is protesting groups, authorities enforcing law and order, or political leaders, our actions should create conflict, hatred, bitterness, or division within our united society."