Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio At Mumbai's Gateway Of India |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai and extended a warm welcome to the visiting American leader.

Fadnavis Welcomes US Delegation

Rubio was also welcomed by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, senior state government officials and Mumbai Police personnel.

Rubio's visit comes days after US President Donald Trump reportedly temporarily waived certain sanctions, tariffs and restrictions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen diplomatic engagement amid ongoing discussions on trade, defence and strategic cooperation.

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Rubio To Honour 26/11 Victims

During his Mumbai visit, Rubio is scheduled to pay tribute to the victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The hotel was among the major locations targeted during the 26/11 attacks.

Rubio is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honour those killed in the terrorist attacks.

Bilateral Talks With Jaishankar

Subsequently, Rubio is slated to hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday afternoon.

Defence and security cooperation, emerging technologies, critical minerals and economic relations are expected to feature prominently during the meeting.

The discussions are also likely to focus on strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Ukraine And West Asia On Agenda

The two leaders are expected to exchange views on major regional and global developments, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

The implications of these conflicts for global food, fuel and fertiliser security are also likely to be discussed.

The meeting comes amid continuing differences between New Delhi and Washington over trade and other strategic issues.

Freedom 250 Reception In Mumbai

Later on Tuesday, Rubio is scheduled to attend the 'Freedom 250 Reception' at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event will commemorate a milestone in American history and celebrate diplomatic relations between India and the United States.

Rubio is scheduled to conclude his Mumbai engagements on Wednesday before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat, according to the reported itinerary.

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