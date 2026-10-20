Marco Rubio Lands In Mumbai: US Secretary Of State Arrives For Strategic Talks With EAM S Jaishankar | Screengrab

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as New Delhi and Washington look to strengthen bilateral ties. Earlier, Jaishankar met with a US congressional delegation.

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Rubio was welcomed by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar and other senior officials of Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police. His visit comes days after US President Donald Trump temporarily waived certain sanctions, tariffs and restrictions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Soon after arriving in the financial capital, Rubio is scheduled to pay tribute to victims of terrorism at the Taj Memorial inside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The hotel was among the locations targeted during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rubio will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honour those killed in the attacks.

Key Meeting With EAM S Jaishankar

Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar on Tuesday afternoon, with defence and security, emerging technologies, critical minerals and economic cooperation expected to feature prominently.

The two leaders are also likely to discuss regional and global developments, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and their implications for food, fuel and fertiliser security. The discussions come against the backdrop of continuing differences between New Delhi and Washington over trade and other strategic issues.

Jaishankar had earlier met a US congressional delegation, with Rubio’s visit expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to review their broader strategic partnership and identify areas for closer engagement.

Potential meetings between the leadership of India and the US on the sidelines of upcoming multilateral gatherings are also expected to be discussed. These include the ASEAN Summit in Manila next month and the G20 Summit in Florida.

Rubio To Visit Jamnagar Tomorrow

Later on Tuesday, Rubio is scheduled to attend the ‘Freedom 250 Reception’ at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event will mark a milestone in US history and celebrate diplomatic ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Rubio will conclude his Mumbai engagements on Wednesday before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat, according to the visit schedule. His visit follows remarks indicating that an India-US trade agreement was close to finalisation, raising expectations of further discussions on economic ties alongside defence, technology and regional security.

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