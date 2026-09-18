FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Mamata Faction Gets Football Player Symbol, Nandan Nilekani Panel Report Soon; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mamata Gets ‘Football Player’, Ritabrata ‘Envelope’ As EC Allots New TMC Names, Symbols

The faction led by Mamata Banerjee will contest as the ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ with the ‘Football Player’ symbol, while the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has been allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol. (Read more...)

Our party led by Smt. @MamataOfficial has been allotted the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ along with the ‘Football Player’ symbol. pic.twitter.com/aI2SiJzLGV — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) September 18, 2026

2. Pakistan's ISI Allegedly Expanding Narcotics Networks To Push Drugs Into India, Intelligence Inputs Reveal

Indian intelligence agencies have warned of alleged attempts by Pakistan’s ISI-linked networks to expand narcotics smuggling routes into India through Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other regions. (Read more...)

3. Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Backs Congress Candidate After Faction’s Pick Withdraws Following Meeting With CM Adhikari

The announcement came shortly after her faction’s candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination following a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Read more...)

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and in Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation." pic.twitter.com/qMKR0OOZKJ — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

4. NEET Reforms: Nandan Nilekani Panel Likely To Submit Interim Report By Month-End As SC Pushes Permanent NTA Structure

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the Nandan Nilekani-led panel on NEET reforms has completed extensive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by month-end. (Read more...)

5. BCCI AGM 2026: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Ajit Agarkar's Future As Chief Selector

The BCCI Annual General Meeting authorised office-bearers to decide on the future of senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, whose contract expires next month. The board is also looking to fill five junior selection committee positions. (Read more...)

6. DUSU Elections 2026: Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions, Seeks Replies From Candidates & Student Groups Over Lyngdoh Norm Violations

The Delhi High Court has banned victory processions after DUSU election results and sought explanations from student organisations and candidates over alleged violations of Lyngdoh Committee norms. (Read more...)

7. Tukaram Mundhe Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff 'Violators of Law' Over Pan Masala Ad

Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe called Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff “violators of the law” over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement. He said two actors have responded to the notices, while the FDA has started adjudication and prosecution proceedings against one who did not reply. (Read more...)

8. Eternal Shares Rise 1.5% As Blinkit Starts Same-Day iPhone 18 Pro Sales In India

Eternal’s shares gained after Blinkit began selling the iPhone 18 Pro series on launch day across major Indian cities. The quick-commerce platform partnered with Apple to offer new devices, including iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5. (Read more...)

9. Blunder At Asian Games 2026! North Korea’s Anthem Accidentally Played Before South Korea’s Hockey Match, Players Left Confused | VIDEO

South Korean players appeared visibly confused as the North Korea anthem was blasted over the the speakers. While some stood in attention, others were left awkwardly staring at each other. (Read more...)

Wrong anthem. Another Asian Games embarrassment.



The North Korean national anthem was played instead of South Korea’s before South Korea’s men’s hockey match against Bangladesh in Gifu on Friday.



South Korean players were left bewildered as the anthem played. Organisers… — Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) September 18, 2026

10. Oscars 2027: Marathi Film Gondhal Is India’s Official Entry For 99th Academy Awards

The Film Federation of India on Friday, September 18, 2026, announced that Marathi film Gondhal will be India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. (Read more...)