DUSU Elections 2026: Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions, Seeks Replies From Candidates & Student Groups Over Lyngdoh Norm Violations | File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that no victory procession shall be taken out after the declaration of results of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, and asked all student organisations and candidates to explain why electoral damages should not be imposed on them for violation of norms.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions after observing that there were frequent and blatant violations of the Lyngdoh committee recommendations during the DUSU elections.

The voting is presently underway across Delhi University campuses.

“Having noted frequent violations on the part of the students, candidates and student organisations, we propose to impose collective damages not only on the students found violating the norms but also the student organisations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Student organisations and students will file their replies showing causes as to why they should not be saddled with electoral damages,” the court said.

“Having regard to past experience, we direct that no victory procession shall be taken out after the declaration of results by candidates, students, supporters or anyone else, not only on the roads of Delhi but also within campuses and hostels,” it said.

The court also said that it will be the responsibility of Delhi police to ensure that no victory procession takes place, adding that the officials should not “feel shy” while taking any action “because they are students”.

Violation of this order shall entail criminal and administrative action as well as proceedings for contempt of court, the bench said.

The court reiterated that it was the responsibility of the police and the DU administration to take all possible steps and measures to ensure that there is no violation of the Lyngdoh committee report and the orders passed by the high court and the Supreme Court on conducting DUSU elections.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who alleged that on Wednesday, certain persons hijacked DU's north campus area and that professors and students were beaten.

Also Watch:

Manchanda, whose petition concerning DUSU polls is pending in court, claimed that he received messages from teachers and students saying “guns have been used and the entire campus has been hijacked”.

Delhi Police on Friday told the court that it took action for violation of the law, including registration of FIRs and arresting some students.

The bench directed that the criminal action initiated by the police be taken to its logical conclusion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)