‘You People Have Not Mended Your Ways’: Delhi HC Issues Notices To All 140 DUSU Candidates, Bars Victory Processions | File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday barred victory processions following the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections and issued show-cause notices to all 140 candidates and student organisations over alleged violations of election guidelines.

The court directed that after the results are declared, no candidate, student, supporter or any other person shall take out a victory procession on roads, inside the university campus or in hostels. The Delhi Police has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with the order.

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The bench warned that any violation would invite criminal and administrative action and would also amount to contempt of court.

Court questions Delhi Police

During the hearing of the DUSU election violence matter, the court questioned Delhi Police over vehicles allegedly being used in candidate cavalcades without number plates in and around North Campus.

“How even a single vehicle was allowed on Delhi’s roads and in and around the North Campus without number plates and with the names of the candidates?” the bench asked the DCP of North district, referring to photographs showing cavalcades involving 10-20 vehicles.

Court raises teacher assault

The court also questioned the assault on a teacher during the election process. After being informed that the accused was a student, the bench remarked, “This is happening year after year, nothing has changed.”

“You people have not mended your ways,” the court said, referring to violations seen during previous elections.

The bench observed that victory should make students humble, recalling an earlier incident in which a winning candidate allegedly slapped a teacher.

Candidates given two weeks

The court said collective electoral damages would be considered against student organisations and directed candidates and organisations to file their replies within two weeks.

The order comes as polling is underway, with vote counting scheduled for September 19. The court had on Thursday warned that counting could be stopped if Delhi Police and Delhi University failed to act against those involved in violence.