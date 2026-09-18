Mamata Gets ‘Football Player’, Ritabrata ‘Envelope’ As EC Allots New TMC Names, Symbols | File Pics

The Election Commission on Friday allotted separate names and election symbols to the two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, scheduled for October 6.

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The faction led by Mamata Banerjee will contest as the ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ with the ‘Football Player’ symbol, while the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has been allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol. The arrangement is interim and will apply to the upcoming bypolls, pending the Commission’s final decision on the dispute over the original party name and symbol.

Original name and symbol frozen

The development came a day after the poll panel barred both factions from using the name ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ and its reserved ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol for the bypolls. The EC said the interim arrangement was intended to provide a level playing field while the rival claims over the party’s organisational control are examined.

Bypolls scheduled for October 6

The Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly seats will go to polls on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9. The Ritabrata-led faction has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque from Nandigram and Safiuddin Sheikh from Rejinagar. The Mamata-led faction has named Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) from Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from Rejinagar.

Split reshapes Assembly representation

The split has also reshaped the TMC’s representation in the West Bengal Assembly. The party had won 80 seats in the 2026 elections, while 58 MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in June. The Speaker subsequently recognised his claim.

The EC’s final decision on which faction, if either, will be entitled to the original TMC name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol is still pending.