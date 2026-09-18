Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Backs Congress Candidate After Faction’s Pick Withdraws Following Meeting With CM Adhikari

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Mamata Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her faction would support the Congress in Nandigram and Assam, saying the decision was taken in the “greater interest of the nation”.

The announcement came shortly after her faction’s candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination following a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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Banerjee announces Congress support

Addressing the media, Banerjee said, “We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and in Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation.”

Banerjee also launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission following the poll panel’s decision to allot separate names and symbols to the two rival TMC factions.

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Her faction has been allotted the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has been given the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

Banerjee criticises EC decision

Reacting to the decision, Banerjee said she did not disrespect the constitutional office but termed the development a “black day” in the country’s democratic history.

“We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history,” she said, alleging that the developments were “unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic” and a politically motivated vendetta.

Banerjee attacks BJP

Banerjee also accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and alleged that opposition leaders and journalists had faced action for speaking against the ruling party.

“It is a matter of great sadness. They looted in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bengal. This ‘Jhootha BJP Party’, a ‘Jumla Party’...” she said, while accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine democracy, the Constitution and the education system.

Referring to the EC’s decision, Banerjee said those in power should understand that they “might not be in power tomorrow” and urged them to “understand their limitation”.