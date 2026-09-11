If Mamata Contests Nandigram Bypoll, We Won't Field Candidate: Ritabrata Banerjee | IANS

Kolkata: Ahead of leaving for New Delhi to meet with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday said that his faction of TMC will not give any candidate in Nandigram bypoll if former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contests from that seat.

Ritabrata comments on Nandigram bypoll

Talking to the media, Ritabrata said that Mamata Banerjee should keep her record in winning the bypolls.

Kolkata, West Bengal: State Assembly LoP Ritabrata Banerjee says, "...If Mamata Banerjee contests the Nandigram by-election...But Mamata Banerjee does not win Bengal's normal Assembly elections; she wins only by-elections. She has lost in her own booth, para, mohalla, ward and… pic.twitter.com/cuIL8NSfiR — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2026

“Mamata Banerjee had made a record in not winning in the polls but returning back after bypolls. This time if she wants to contest from Nandigram in the bypolls then we will not give any candidate from our end. This time she lost from her own constituency. Question arises how many of her family members voted for her. I think she should return to the Assembly,” said Ritabrata.

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TMC factions to meet ECI

Notably, on September 12, both factions of TMC will meet ECI to decide upon which faction is ‘original’ TMC.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra said that Mamata should give all her power to win Nandigram bypoll and to prove that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had used ‘unfair’ means to defeat her in 2021 Assembly elections.