Eternal Shares Rise 1.5% As Blinkit Starts Same-Day iPhone 18 Pro Sales In India

Shares of Eternal rose more than 1.5% on September 18 after its quick-commerce platform Blinkit started selling the Apple iPhone 18 Pro on the launch day across all four colour options.

The platform will also offer the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 through its partnership with Apple.

Eternal Group CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the association will allow Blinkit customers in select cities to access Apple’s latest products on the first day of availability.

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Blinkit expands into premium electronics

Dhindsa said the launch-day availability will initially cover 10 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. More cities are expected to be added later.

Customers purchasing the devices through Blinkit will also receive benefits such as select credit card discounts and no-cost EMI options.

The partnership strengthens Blinkit’s entry into high-value electronics, a segment where quick-commerce companies are increasingly competing.

By directly working with Apple, Blinkit aims to position itself as a same-day delivery option for premium launches alongside traditional retail and e-commerce platforms.

Apple enthusiasts in Delhi lined up early at stores as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max became available in India. Several customers gathered outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket before opening hours. Pre-orders for the devices had started on September 12.

iPhone 18 Pro focuses on camera and AI upgrades

Apple has highlighted improvements in camera technology, battery performance, processing power and artificial intelligence features in the new Pro models.

“With iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve made advancements to the areas our users care about most: camera, performance, battery, and intelligence. And we didn’t just make incremental improvements in these areas — we took huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we’ve ever made,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced from Rs 1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.