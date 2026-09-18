Oscars 2027: Marathi Film Gondhal Is India’s Official Entry For 99th Academy Awards

Gondhal Is India's Official Entry To 99th Academy Awards |

The Film Federation of India on Friday, September 18, 2026, announced that Marathi film Gondhal will be India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, which is going to take place in March 2027. The film, directed by Santosh Davakhar, was released in November 2025, and it starred Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Vitthal Kale. Gondhal had received positive reviews from critics.

The Marathi movie was nominated for the Golden Peacock Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India, and Davakhar won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Director. Even though the film received positive reviews, reportedly, Gondhal collected only Rs. 90 lakh at the box office during its theatrical run.

News Alert! Marathi film 'Gondhal' chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2027: Film Federation of India pic.twitter.com/IoFrgst83G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Santosh Davakhar Reacts

Reacting to the news of his film Gondhal being India's official selection for the Oscars 2027, Davakhar posted on his Instagram story, "Hurray! What a new for team Gondhal! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Marathi Films For Oscars

Gondhal is not the first Marathi film India is sending to the Oscars. Earlier, movies like Court, Harishchandrachi Factory, and Shwaas. However, unfortunately, none of them made it to the nomination. It will surely be interesting to see whether Gondhal will make it to the Best International Feature Film nomination or not.

Oscars 2026

Last year, Karan Johar's production venture Homebound was sent as India's official entry to the Oscars. The Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa starrer made it to 15 shortlisted films for Best International Feature Film, but failed to get the nomination.

Oscars 2027 Date And Venue

The 99th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate team Gondhal and hope that it makes it to the nomination, wins the award, and makes India proud.