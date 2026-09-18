BCCI AGM 2026: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Ajit Agarkar's Future As Chief Selector | X

Mumbai, Sep 18: The member units of BCCI entrusted the office-bearers to take a call on whether to give chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar an extension or find his replacement, during the Annual General Meeting here on Friday. The incumbent chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has remained at the cynosure since his contract is set to end early next month and the BCCI could be looking to find a replacement.

BCCI office-bearers given authority

“The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees,” a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards, which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

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Selection committees under review

Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association requested the Indian cricket board to consider it while allotting a few more prominent matches.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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