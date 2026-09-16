ROKO Return For ODIs, Rishabh Pant To Lead Rest Of India As BCCI Announces Squads For West Indies Tour & Irani Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: X

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's squads for the upcoming home series against the West Indies and the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup. Shubman Gill will lead the ODI team, while Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the T20I side.

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the ODI squad, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir are also part of the squad.

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The T20I team includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

West Indies Series Schedule

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. The ODI series will begin on September 27 in Trivandrum, followed by matches in Guwahati and New Chandigarh.

The five-match T20I series will begin on October 6 in Lucknow. The remaining matches will be played in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with the final T20I scheduled for October 17.

Pant To Lead Rest Of India

Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir. Sarfaraz Khan will be his deputy.

The squad also includes Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy and Ayush Doseja.

Akash Deep's selection is subject to fitness clearance.

Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out

Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming Japan T20I and Asian Games due to a side strain. Vipraj Nigam has been named as his replacement.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn from the squad and will instead play in the ODI series against the West Indies.

The updated Asian Games squad includes Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam.