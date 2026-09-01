FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Mamata Banerjee's Niece Found Dead, Instagram Renames 'AI Creator'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. NCLT Stays Subhash Chandra Repayment Plan, ₹6.25 Crore Settlement Against ₹22,006 Crore Claims Put On Hold

NCLT has stayed Subhash Chandra’s Rs 6.25 crore repayment plan against Rs 22,006 crore claims and barred him from selling or transferring assets. (Read more...)

NCLT has stayed Subhash Chandra’s ₹6.25 crore repayment plan against ₹22,006 crore claims. |

2. Kolkata Shocker: Mamata Banerjee's Niece Found Dead At Bengal Home; Police Suspect Suicide, Probe Underway

Bristy Mukherjee, 28, the niece of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, was reportedly found dead at her family home in Birbhum’s Kusumba village on Tuesday. (Read more...)

3. ‘No Place For Double Standards On Terrorism’: PM Modi’s No-Nonsense Take On Terror Straight To Shehbaz Sharif's Ears At SCO Summit

PM Modi said nations using terrorism as a policy instrument and sheltering terrorists must receive a strong message. (Read more...)

4. ISRO To Launch EOS-05 On GSLV-F17 In September From Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; What Is This Mission About?

EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A or GISAT-2, is an advanced Earth observation satellite which is a part of India’s expanding Earth observation satellite programme. (Read more...)

Representational image | File

5. New York Times Square Stabbing: Why NYPD Cop Had To Fatally Shoot Woman Knifer? Know What US Law Says

The shooting has raised questions over alternative restraint methods, the officers’ response and what New York law permits in such situations. (Read more...)

6. Kaizad Bharucha, Dinesh Khara, Amitabh Chaudhry: Who All Are In The Race For Top Job At HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has accelerated its search for a successor to MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, who will retire in October after deciding against seeking another term. (Read more...)

7. 'No Single Tariff Can Hit Us': BharatGen CEO Rishi Bal On How IIT Bombay's AI Model Is Built To Survive Any World War Or Trade War

In an interview with FPJ, BharatGen CEO Rishi Bal highlighted the model's commitment to sovereignty, multilingual abilities, and the fact that it is built using over 20 trillion tokens of indigenous data. (Read more...)

8. Instagram Renames 'AI Creator' Tag To 'AI-Generated Profile' For Better Transparency; Account Failing To Disclose May See Reduced Visibility

The platform said the change aims to improve transparency after users found it difficult to identify AI profiles. Accounts failing to disclose their AI identity may face reduced visibility in recommendations. (Read more...)

Instagram renames AI Creator tag | Google

9. Lalit Modi Backs State T20 Leagues As Key Talent Pathway, Calls For Strict Governance And Robust Anti-Corruption Measures

IPL founder Lalit Modi called the rise of state T20 leagues a positive development for Indian cricket and a pathway for emerging talent. (Read more...)

Lalit Modi Backs State T20 Leagues As Key Talent Pathway, Calls For Strict Governance And Robust Anti-Corruption Measures |

10. 'Is She Dumb? Shame On You': Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Calling Padmaavat Jauhar Scene 'Coward' & 'Problematic'- VIDEO

Swara Bhasker has reignited the Padmaavat controversy by reiterating her objection to the film’s jauhar sequence. The actress questioned whether “rape is the end of a woman’s life” and argued that portraying death as preferable to surviving sexual violence sends a problematic message. (Read more...)