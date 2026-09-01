Instagram Renames 'AI Creator' Tag To 'AI-Generated Profile' For Better Transparency; Account Failing To Disclose May See Reduced Visibility | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Instagram is rolling out a new transparency measure for accounts featuring AI-generated people, renaming its existing 'AI creator' label to 'AI-generated profile' and warning that accounts which fail to disclose their AI identity could see reduced visibility on the platform.

Creators running profiles built around AI-generated people can add the new label by editing their Instagram profile and switching on 'AI-generated profile'. Instagram said the revised wording is intended to make it clearer when a profile features an AI-generated person rather than a human, following testing of the earlier AI creator label. Feedback from that testing showed users were unhappy encountering profiles that appeared to feature real people, only to later discover the person was AI-generated.

How the label works?

The disclosure will appear on the profile itself and alongside its content, unless a specific piece of media already carries a label indicating it was created or edited using AI. Creators who proactively disclose their AI identity will not see their reach reduced because of the label.

What happens if accounts don't comply

When Instagram detects an unlabeled AI-generated profile, the creator will be notified and the account may no longer be eligible to appear in recommendations, limiting its ability to reach users who don't already follow it. Affected creators can check the restriction through Account Status and then either add the label or appeal the decision if they believe Instagram misidentified their account. Instagram acknowledged its detection systems may not always get these calls right.

The update does not require every creator using generative AI tools to apply the label - Instagram clarified that creators who simply use AI as part of their content-making process, rather than featuring a wholly AI-generated persona, do not need the tag. The label is specifically meant for profiles where the person shown is entirely artificial, not for real creators who use AI tools while making content.

The emergence of AI influencers on social media has been drawing growing scrutiny. Wired has reported on more than two dozen Instagram accounts believed to feature AI-generated men promoting a dating app, some of which sent private messages urging users to sign up, while there is also a significant rise in AI-generated doctors, healers and wellness personalities promoting supplements and health claims.