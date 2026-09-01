Kaizad Bharucha, Dinesh Khara, Amitabh Chaudhry: Who All Are In The Race For Top Job At HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has accelerated its search for a new managing director and chief executive officer after incumbent Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek another term.

India’s largest private sector bank is expected to appoint an executive search firm shortly as it begins the process of identifying his successor.

The leadership transition comes at a crucial time for the lender, which has also faced uncertainty following the departure of its part-time chairman in March.

The incoming CEO will be expected to strengthen investor confidence in the bank’s governance, revive business momentum and address concerns around its underperformance compared with some private-sector peers.

The lender is evaluating various internal and external candidates for the crucial role.

Internal Candidates Lead Race

Kaizad Bharucha, the bank’s deputy managing director, is considered one of the strongest internal contenders. A more than three-decade veteran, Bharucha oversees several retail and wholesale banking operations and has extensive knowledge of the institution.

However, his potential appointment faces a regulatory limitation. Bharucha has served as a whole-time director since 2014, while RBI rules restrict the continuous tenure of a CEO or whole-time director to 15 years. Analysts have therefore raised concerns that he may have a relatively short tenure if appointed CEO.

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V Srinivasa Rangan, 66, is another internal contender. Rangan is an executive director responsible for areas including human resources, investment banking, legal, information security, fraud and vigilance. His age could limit the duration of a potential CEO term because of the RBI’s upper age limit for bank chief executives.

Jimmy Tata, HDFC Bank’s chief credit officer, is also being considered, according to reports. With more than three decades at the bank and experience spanning corporate banking, credit and risk, he brings extensive institutional knowledge.

External Bankers Could Offer Leadership Reset

Dinesh Khara, former State Bank of India chairman, is among the strongest candidates when it comes to external names. His experience managing a large and complex banking institution could make him a high-profile choice, although some analysts believe appointing a former public-sector bank chief could complicate the transition.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank’s managing director and CEO, is another name identified by analysts. He previously worked at HDFC Life and has led Axis Bank since 2019, including its acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer business in India and expansion of digital banking.

Other potential candidates include Anup Bagchi, CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Rajiv Sabharwal, CEO of Tata Capital; and Vibha Padalkar, CEO of HDFC Life. Each brings substantial experience across banking, insurance or financial services, although their backgrounds outside commercial banking could present different transition challenges.

HDFC Bank is expected to submit a list of two to three candidates for the post of CEO to the Reserve Bank of India. The final choice will be closely watched by investors and policymakers alike.