Who Is Kaizad Bharucha? Frontrunner For HDFC Bank's Top Job

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Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank, has emerged as a leading contender to become the private lender’s next chief executive following Sashidhar Jagdishan’s decision to retire on October 26.

Jagdishan has opted not to seek another term, prompting HDFC Bank’s board to accelerate the succession process. The bank has said it intends to appoint his replacement well before his retirement date.

Bharucha’s Long Association With HDFC Bank

Bharucha joined HDFC Bank in 1995 and has spent nearly four decades in the banking sector. He became a member of the bank’s board in 2014 and was appointed deputy managing director in April 2023.

Read Also HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan To Retire In October 2026, Decides Against Seeking Reappointment

Over the years, he has held senior responsibilities across several businesses, including corporate banking, business banking, emerging corporates, investment banking, rural banking, healthcare finance and mortgage operations.

His portfolio has also covered infrastructure finance, transportation and tractor finance, realty business finance and commercial vehicle lending.

Bharucha has additionally overseen the bank’s inclusive banking initiatives, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance functions.

He was also involved in the integration process following HDFC Bank’s merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Before joining the executive board, Bharucha headed risk management functions covering areas such as credit risk, market risk, debt management and risk controls. He also previously worked with SBI Commercial and International Bank.

HDFC Bank Also Evaluating External Candidates

While Bharucha is considered a strong internal candidate, HDFC Bank is also assessing external names. This is because Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations require banks to submit multiple candidates for the top management position.

The final selection will therefore depend on the board’s assessment of both internal experience and external expertise. Bharucha’s long tenure, broad operational responsibilities and familiarity with HDFC Bank’s businesses could strengthen his case.

The succession decision is being closely watched by investors as the incoming CEO will take charge of the lender amid efforts to strengthen growth following the HDFC Ltd merger.