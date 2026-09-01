'Is She Dumb? Shame On You': Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Calling Padmaavat Jauhar Scene 'Coward' & 'Problematic'- VIDEO

Actress Swara Bhasker has reignited the Padmaavat controversy years after she wrote an open letter to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, criticising what she described as the glorification of jauhar in the film. The sequence appears towards the conclusion, after Alauddin Khilji’s forces defeat the Rajputs. The scene depicts Rani Padmavati and the women of Chittor choosing mass self-immolation rather than facing capture.

Bhasker criticised the sequence, arguing that its depiction could send a troubling message to rape survivors by suggesting that death is preferable to surviving sexual violence. She questioned whether 'rape is the end of a woman’s life' and described several aspects of the film as 'problematic.'

Check out the video:

Swara Bhaskar speaks about her letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the scene of Jauhar in the movie Padmavat pic.twitter.com/6X4Z0SvFtC — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) August 31, 2026

Netizens React

Social media users were quick to criticise Bhasker over her remarks, with some calling her a “complete idiot” and expressing disbelief at her comments.

“This lady is utterly shameless to the core. She needs to be isolated and put into an asylum,” one user wrote.

“Complete idiot,” another commented, while a third reacted, “Wow. This is unbelievable.”

Another user directly addressed Bhasker, writing, “Oh @ReallySwara, the dumb person you are.”

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