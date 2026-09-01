‘No Place For Double Standards On Terrorism’: PM Modi’s No-Nonsense Take On Terror Straight To Shehbaz Sharif's Ears At SCO Summit

PM Modi | ANI

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong message against terrorism at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

“We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, and that provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be given a firm message: terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone,” PM Modi said.

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PM Modi's stern remarks against terrorism came during the roundtable discussion, which was attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other SCO leaders.

Besides PM Modi and Sharif, the discussion in the Kyrgyz capital was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

PM Modi also called for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism, its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens.

Message to countries supporting terror

Referring to Pakistan's longtime policy of supporting terror groups to attack India, PM Modi said, "Those countries that use terrorism as an instrument of their policy, and provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message that terrorism cannot be a 'strategic asset' for anyone," the Prime Minister added.

Modi interacts with Xi Jinping

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with Chinese President Xi Jinping shortly after the group photo at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek. The brief interaction between the two leaders came as global leaders gathered for the summit’s group photograph.

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Another video shows the two leaders shaking hands before sitting down for the roundtable discussion.