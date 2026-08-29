FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Maharashtra FDA Withdraws Cipla Drug Licence Cancellation, Gold Slips'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Nepal Flood Crime: 29 Detained Over Alleged Theft Of ₹93 Lakh From Swept-Away Cash Safe

Nepal’s devastating floods have led to several criminal investigations. Dhading Police detained 29 people after a flood-carried cash safe was allegedly broken open, recovering Rs 92.68 lakh. Separately, two people were arrested over alleged theft of gold earrings from a flood victim. (Read more...)

2. 'We Saw Lord Shiva, He Came To Save Us': Kailash Pilgrims From Tamil Nadu After Miraculously Surviving Nepal Floods - VIDEO

The pilgrims said they believed Lord Shiva protected them and claimed a mud-and-debris pattern on a hillside resembled his face. (Read more...)

🚨 Heart-Wrenching! 40 Kailash Pilgrims Still Missing



> “We saw Lord Shiva’s face on the mountain as the water came hurtling towards us.”



A group of 60 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu was travelling in three buses on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.



The whereabouts of around 40… — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 28, 2026

3. 'Untouchability Disguised As Purification': Rahul Gandhi Slams Haldwani 'Shuddhikaran' After Kharge Rally | VIDEO

Gandhi claimed 20 days had passed without an FIR or action under the SC-ST Act. He accused PM Modi of an anti-Dalit ideology and demanded immediate legal action, warning Congress would pursue justice. (Read more...)

Congrtess leader Rahul Gandhi |

4. Maharashtra FDA Withdraws Cipla Drug Licence Cancellation After Bombay HC Rebuke

The court said the FDA acted in a high-handed manner and violated natural justice. The regulator will issue a fresh show-cause notice. (Read more...)

Bombay High Court | File

5. 'Would Those In Power Feed This To Their Children?': Abhijeet Dipke Flags Alleged Expired Food At Govt School Amid CJP's ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign | VIDEO

Dipke showed a masala packet packed in August 2025 that was reportedly meant to be used before February 2026. The inspection was conducted under CJP's ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign targeting alleged deficiencies in rural schools. (Read more...)

Expired food items are being used to feed children in Govt Schools. Would those sitting in power feed the same food to their own children?



And if exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won’t stop exposing the truth.#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/EvxIDEH4DT — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 29, 2026

6. E20 Petrol Row: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Mandatory Ethanol Labelling At Fuel Stations On August 31

The petition calls for ethanol percentages on dispensing nozzles and invoices, a vehicle-wise compatibility database and an independent expert panel to assess E20 fuel. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

7. Punjab: Social Media Influencer Manjeet Kaur Dies Weeks After Being Set Ablaze After Allegedly Being Tied To Tree; Murder Case Filed

Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, died at PGIMER Chandigarh after suffering severe burns in an alleged July attack near Morinda. (Read more...)

Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur |

8. Watch: FDA Officer Forced To Eat Expired Biscuits Over Bribery Allegations In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Locals accused the officer of accepting a bribe to shield the shopkeeper, an allegation not independently established. (Read more...)

महाराष्ट्र छत्रपति संभाजीनगर के वैजापुर में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है।



पान की दुकान से खरीदा गया खट्टा-मीठा चिवड़ा खाने से महज 2 साल के मासूम बच्चे की हालत गंभीर हो गई।



घटना के बाद जांच के लिए पहुंचे एफडीए (FDA) अधिकारी पर नागरिकों ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसने कोई… pic.twitter.com/qqLGD3DMrO — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 29, 2026

9. Gold Falls Nearly 1.86% For The Week As Hawkish US Fed Stance Weighs On Prices

Gold fell nearly 1.86% this week as strong US inflation data and hawkish Fed signals raised rate expectations, pushing MCX gold futures down to ₹1,56,400. (Read more...)

10. Shubman Gill’s Rakhi Celebration With Shahneel Comes With A ₹65 Lakh Luxurious Watch Twist

Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel Gill marked Raksha Bandhan with a sweet family moment. Shahneel was seen tying a Rakhi on Shubman’s wrist, giving fans a glimpse of their celebration. While the sibling moment remained at the heart of the occasion, Shubman’s choice of luxurious watch also caught attention. (Read more...)