'Would Those In Power Feed This To Their Children?': Abhijeet Dipke Flags Alleged Expired Food At Govt School Amid CJP's ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign | VIDEO |

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account alleging that expired food items are being used to feed children in government schools. The video further shows Dipke inspecting a school kitchen where the food products are found to be expired.

Dipke, in the shared video, is questioning the government: Would those sitting in power feed the same food to their own children? In his post, Dipke has even asserted that "if exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won’t stop exposing the truth."

Expired food items are being used to feed children in Govt Schools. Would those sitting in power feed the same food to their own children?



And if exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won’t stop exposing the truth.#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/EvxIDEH4DT — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 29, 2026

Dipke flags expired masala packet

The shared video, which has garnered public attention, shows Dipke checking the masala packet, which is reported to be expired, as it was packed in August 2025 and was supposed to be used before February 2026. “Expired food is being provided to the kids of rural India,” Dipke added.

Meanwhile, the inspection of the school kitchen follows against the backdrop of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, which has been launched by CJP to persuade the government to take action and even expose the reality of several schools in rural India. Several schools lack basic facilities, from poor infrastructure to many lacking washroom access on their school premises.

Campaign focuses on school facilities

During his first visit to a school in Maharashtra as part of the campaign, Dipke found that many students have to travel miles to attend school, since they don’t have a school in their respective village and, on the other hand, they don't even have access to proper transportation facilities.

Therefore, the CJP campaign does not just focus on what happens inside classrooms but also on whether children can reach their schools safely and have access to basic infrastructure once they get there.

CJP plans nationwide data collection

Subsequently, through this campaign, Dipke has urged parents and government officials to have a checklist which makes sure whether a school has basic amenities or not. The party plans to collect information from schools across Maharashtra and the country before compiling the data.

However, the effectiveness of the campaign will depend on whether the data collected through the proposed audits can translate into improvements on the ground.