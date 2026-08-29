'We Saw Lord Shiva, He Came To Save Us': Kailash Pilgrims From Tamil Nadu After Miraculously Surviving Nepal Floods - VIDEO

ANI

Kathmandu: Nepal is currently grappling with one of the worst-ever natural calamities the Asian country has witnessed after flash floods struck the country on Wednesday, leaving more than 626 people killed and more than 2,000 people missing.

Among those affected are people from 30 countries. The devastating flash floods that swept through the Nepal-Tibet region left several Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims fighting for their lives.

Among those caught in the disaster was a group of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, who had set out on the spiritual journey to Mount Kailash. Recalling their harrowing experience after being rescued, the pilgrims said they believed Lord Shiva had saved them from the raging floodwaters.

A group of 60 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were travelling in three buses as part of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage when the disaster struck.

While the whereabouts of around 40 pilgrims travelling in two buses remain unknown, the 21 pilgrims in the third bus had a narrow escape. As floodwaters surged towards them, they scrambled to higher ground, managing to escape the rushing waters.

🚨 Heart-Wrenching! 40 Kailash Pilgrims Still Missing



> “We saw Lord Shiva’s face on the mountain as the water came hurtling towards us.”



A group of 60 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu was travelling in three buses on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.



The whereabouts of around 40… — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 28, 2026

"We were there to take (Lord Shiva's) blessings. But due to the disaster, we couldn't go there. But after the disaster, on the hillside, when the flood came, we saw the face of Lord Shiva," the women pilgrims said, speaking to NDTV. "Lord Shiva came to save us," they added.

The group also showed a picture, claiming that the mud and debris left behind on the hill resembled Lord Shiva. The group were among hundreds of people who were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash.