‘The Devastation Is Unbearable To Watch’: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Concern Over Nepal Floods As Death Toll Rises To 626 |

New Delhi: "The devastation is unbearable to watch", said actor Amitabh Bachchan as he expressed his concern over the Nepal floods.

A sudden, massive flood swept down the Bhote Koshi in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

Bachchan shared a note on his blog on Saturday as he addressed the natural calamity. "On a more serious note the devastation of the floods in Nepal are unbearable to watch," he wrote.

"The fury of nature can never be battled with .. its respect needs the presence of the divine .. we pray .. for that in itself is beyond all," he added.

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 626 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from the districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

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