Punjab: Social Media Influencer Manjeet Kaur Dies Weeks After Being Set Ablaze After Allegedly Being Tied To Tree; Murder Case Filed

Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on August 26, nearly two months after she suffered severe burn injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab.

According to The Times of India, Kaur had been undergoing treatment after she was allegedly abducted and set on fire in a forested area near Morinda in the early hours of July 4. She remained unconscious for several weeks before briefly regaining consciousness in August.

Alleged Abduction And Attack

According to a complaint filed by Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, two acquaintances identified as Shubhi and Pinda allegedly called her to meet near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on the intervening night of July 3 and 4.

The two allegedly assaulted Kaur, forced her into a vehicle and took her to a forested area near Morinda. There, they allegedly tied her to a mulberry tree and set her on fire before fleeing the spot.

An acquaintance later found her, reportedly extinguished the flames using a blanket and rushed her to a hospital in Morinda. She was subsequently shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali before being referred to PGIMER on July 9, The Times of India reported.

Family Raises Questions Over Police Statement

Kaur remained unconscious for weeks following the incident. Her family said she regained consciousness around August 5 and recounted what had allegedly happened to her.

According to the family, Kaur wanted to provide a statement to the police but her account was allegedly not recorded in time by Punjab Police in Kharar Sadar. Her health later deteriorated and she died from her injuries on August 26.

The alleged delay in recording her statement has now become a key point of concern surrounding the case.

Chandigarh Police Register Murder Case

Following Kaur’s death, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR at the Sector 34 police station based on her mother’s complaint. The case includes charges relating to kidnapping and murder under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions concerning joint criminal liability.

According to Hindustan Times, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and examining CCTV footage as part of their probe.

The accused named in the complaint are currently being sought, while investigators are working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

Kaur Leaves Behind Seven-Year-Old Son

Kaur was originally from Kharar and was a divorcee. She is survived by her seven-year-old son.

She had built a following on social media, with around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram and approximately 4,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her content included reels featuring cosmetics and videos set to Punjabi and Haryanvi songs.

Some reports, including The Tribune, said Kaur was allegedly in a live-in relationship with one of the suspects.

The investigation remains underway, with police continuing efforts to trace the accused and establish the circumstances surrounding Kaur’s death.