Hubballi: Man Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight Over Suspected Old Rivalry | Video | X @dpkBopanna

A man was killed in a violent attack in broad daylight at Siddeshwar Park in Hubballi’s Lingarajnagar area around 1 pm on Friday, leaving residents of the neighbourhood stunned.

Footage of the incident circulating widely on social media shows two individuals assaulting Dadapeer with sharp weapons on a public road. Reports suggest the attackers targeted him shortly after he reached the location on a scooter.

Initial police inquiries indicate that the killing may have stemmed from a longstanding dispute.

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The victim’s brother, Sadiq, told reporters that the family was alerted about the incident by the police.

“My brother had an old rivalry, but the matter had been settled. He used to do farming and was staying near Mishrikoti. I do not know why he had come to Hubballi,” Sadiq said.

Dadapeer is survived by his wife and three children.

Authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the killing and attempting to establish the identities of the suspects and trace their whereabouts. The investigation is underway.