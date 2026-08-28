Karnataka Politics: B Nagendra Breaks Down In Tears, Resigns From Cabinet Again Over Valmiki Scam | VIDEO

Bengaluru: Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra broke down in tears while addressing a press conference on Friday, announcing his resignation from the state Cabinet for the second time over the controversial Valmiki Corporation fund diversion case.

Visibly emotional, Nagendra struggled to hold back tears as he announced that he was stepping down voluntarily, saying he did not want the political controversy surrounding him to come in the way of the state's development or Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's vision.

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His emotional resignation comes just weeks after he returned to the Karnataka Cabinet, reigniting a controversy that had already forced him out of ministerial office in 2024.

‘I Don't Want Development Work To Suffer’

Speaking at the press conference, Nagendra said he had decided to resign because he did not want the ongoing political controversy to affect the functioning of the government.

The minister maintained that he had done nothing wrong and accused the BJP of attempting to portray an innocent person as an accused.

He also referred to the episode as a “test” for the people of Karnataka, while pointing out that the Chief Minister and the party leadership had maintained that he was not responsible for the alleged wrongdoing.

As he spoke, Nagendra was seen wiping away tears and visibly sobbing, adding an emotional dimension to what has become a major political controversy for the ruling Congress government.

Second Resignation Over The Same Case

Nagendra's latest resignation marks the second time he has been forced to leave the Karnataka Cabinet over the same controversy.

In 2024, when he was serving as Tribal Welfare Minister under the Siddaramaiah government, allegations emerged of large-scale irregularities involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

He resigned from the Cabinet in June 2024 amid mounting political pressure.

The controversy began after an accounts official associated with the corporation died by suicide, with a note allegedly pointing to irregularities in the handling of corporation funds.

What Is The Valmiki Corporation Case?

The case centres on alleged diversion and fraudulent transfer of funds belonging to the Valmiki Corporation. Different reports have cited the alleged irregularities at around ₹89 crore to ₹187 crore.

Investigating agencies have alleged fraudulent transactions and money laundering linked to the case. Nagendra has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that he has been politically targeted.

He was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money-laundering investigation and was later granted bail.

The CBI has also filed chargesheets in cases relating to the alleged fraudulent transfers.