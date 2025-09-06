'BJP's Nainar Nagendran Doesn't Know How To Handle Alliance': AMMK Chief Dhinakaran After Quitting NDA Alliance

X @ANI

Madurai: Days after Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam quit the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, its chief, TTV Dhinakaran, raised questions over the competence of current BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran in handling the coalition, which he believed was "handled properly" by former BJP chief Annamalai.

"The BJP state president may have thought that our party is small. As long as Annamalai was the BJP state president, the alliance was handled properly. But Nainar Nagendran does not know how to handle the alliance properly," Dhinakaran said in a press conference.

However, Dhinakaran clarified that AMMK decided to quit the alliance because of the demand of its own cadres and not because of Nainar Nagendran.

"Our decision to leave the alliance was not because of Nainar Nagendran, but because of our own cadres. It was due to the pressure from my cadres that I exited the alliance," he said.

He also said that AMMK joined the alliance with the sole intention of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. He added that the Assembly election is different from the Parliamentary election.

"We joined the NDA alliance along with Annamalai, only with the intention of making Modi the Prime Minister. The parliamentary election is different, and the assembly election is different," Dhinakaran said.

Dhinakaran further stressed that he had started his party in opposition of AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami and urged Jayalalithaa supporters to unite against him.

"I have no regrets towards the executives in the AIADMK. Our concern is only with one person (Edappadi Palaniswami) there, because it was in opposition to him that I started my party. If Jayalalithaa's supporters unite under a single front, it will be good for Jayalalithaa's party. Otherwise, if they do not wake up to this reality, coming to power will remain just a dream for them," he said.

TTV Dhinakaran also suggested that AMMK will form an alliance with the coalition that is set to form the government.

"We will make our own decision regarding alliances. We will align ourselves with the coalition that is set to form the government," he said.

On Wednesday, Dhinakaran announced that AMMK is "coming out of the NDA Alliance".

The significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, to be held in 2026.

