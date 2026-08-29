Watch: FDA Officer Forced To Eat Expired Biscuits Over Bribery Allegations In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid a massive crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra under the leadership of Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, an incident has come to light from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where an officer of the department was cornered by an infuriated crowd.

"Eat them yourself," the angry crowd could be heard saying in Marathi in a video of the incident now going viral on social media. They accused him of accepting a bribe to shield a shopkeeper, according to an NDTV report. Some people could be seen trying to push the biscuits into his mouth.





पान की दुकान से खरीदा गया खट्टा-मीठा चिवड़ा खाने से महज 2 साल के मासूम बच्चे की हालत गंभीर हो गई।



घटना के बाद जांच के लिए पहुंचे एफडीए (FDA) अधिकारी पर नागरिकों ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसने कोई… pic.twitter.com/qqLGD3DMrO — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 29, 2026

The controversy stemmed from a two-year-old child falling ill and experiencing dizziness after eating savoury snack mix purchased from a local paan shop. The child's condition reportedly worsened, following which the family rushed the child to a hospital for treatment. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticty of the viral video and the claims.

Complaint lodged with FDA

The incident sparked outrage among the child's relatives and other locals, who contacted the FDA office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, an FDA officer reached the spot to inspect the shop. Locals, however, alleged that the savoury snack mix linked to the incident had already been removed before the inspection began.

Expired biscuits found

During the inspection, the officer reportedly found several packets of expired biscuits being sold at the shop. According to locals, while the expired products were seized, no strict action was taken against the shopkeeper. Locals accused the officer of trying to settle the matter after allegedly accepting a bribe.