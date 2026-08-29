Shubman Gill’s Rakhi Celebration With Shahneel Comes With A ₹65 Lakh Luxurious Watch Twist |

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the special bond between siblings, and Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel Gill marked the occasion with a sweet family moment. Shahneel was seen tying a Rakhi on Shubman’s wrist, giving fans a glimpse of their celebration.

While the sibling moment remained at the heart of the occasion, Shubman’s choice of accessory also caught attention. The cricketer was seen sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, adding a subtle luxury touch to his festive look.

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The timepiece is known for its instantly recognisable octagonal bezel, integrated bracelet and signature “Grande Tapisserie” patterned dial. The Royal Oak Chronograph combines the brand’s sporty aesthetic with high-end watchmaking, and the particular timepiece spotted on Shubman is reportedly valued at over ₹65 lakh.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration comes at an interesting time for both siblings, with Shubman continuing to make headlines through his cricket career and Shahneel gaining attention for her appearance on Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors.

Shahneel has emerged as one of the show's notable contestants, taking on the role of a Traitor and participating in its various strategy-driven challenges. Meanwhile, Shubman continues to balance his responsibilities on the cricket field, including his leadership role with the Gujarat Titans.