‘Everyone’s Bhai’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Senior Citizens, Wins Hearts Online |

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love, care and the bond of protection that can transcend borders, communities and cultures. This year, the festival found a heartwarming international moment in New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined members of the South Asian senior citizens community to mark the occasion.

Mamdani shared glimpses from the celebration at India Home, an organisation that provides community and support to South Asian seniors. In the pictures, the mayor can be seen participating in the traditional ceremony as a rakhi is tied around his wrist. Another picture captures him bowing respectfully, while other moments show him sharing smiles and enjoying the festivities with the senior citizens.

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Sharing the pictures on social media, Mamdani spoke about the meaning behind the festival and how its message can extend beyond the traditional brother-sister relationship.

“On Raksha Bandhan, a single thread symbolizes a powerful promise: to protect, support, and stand by one another,” he wrote.

He further highlighted the importance of community, describing India Home as a place where South Asian seniors find “community, care, and chosen family.” Connecting the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to New York, he added that the same sense of looking out for one another should extend across the entire city.

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The celebration quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating Mamdani's participation and the warmth he displayed during the occasion. His infectious smile, respectful gestures and willingness to embrace the cultural celebration struck a chord with viewers.

With the mayor receiving a rakhi and celebrating alongside the community, the occasion became a sweet reminder of how festivals can travel far beyond their places of origin. And for many online, Mamdani's Raksha Bandhan appearance earned him a rather affectionate new title — “everyone's bhai.”