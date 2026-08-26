This Raksha Bandhan, Go Beyond The Rakhi With These 10 Gift And Surprise Ideas For Your Brother |

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the special bond between siblings, the endless teasing, childhood fights, inside jokes and of course, the love that remains through it all. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Friday, August 28, making it the perfect occasion to go beyond the traditional rakhi and mithai and plan something memorable for your brother.

Whether he is a gadget lover, fitness enthusiast, foodie, gamer or someone who simply enjoys spending time with family and friends, a thoughtful gift or a fun surprise can make his day extra special. From personalised presents to exciting adventures and quality time together, here are gift ideas and fun surprises to make this Raksha Bandhan one to remember.

Gifts To Give Your Brother

A Smartwatch Or Fitness Band

A practical and stylish gift for the brother who loves gadgets, fitness or keeping track of his daily routine.

Sneakers Or Stylish Footwear

A fresh pair of sneakers, casual shoes or sliders can be a great addition to his everyday wardrobe.

A Perfume Or Grooming Kit

Pick a fragrance he would enjoy or put together a grooming hamper with skincare, haircare and other essentials.

Gaming Accessories

If your brother is a gaming enthusiast, consider gifting him a new controller, gaming headset, mouse or another useful accessory.

A Subscription Or Experience Gift

A subscription to a streaming platform, music service, fitness app or an experience he has wanted to try can be a refreshing alternative to a physical gift.

Fun Surprise Ideas For Your Brother

Plan An Adventure Activity

Surprise him with an exciting day of go-karting, paintball, rock climbing, zip-lining or an escape room challenge.

Spend The Day At A Game Zone

Take him to an arcade or gaming zone and challenge each other to racing games, basketball hoops and other fun activities.

Plan A Road Trip With Cousins

Gather the cousins, pick a nearby destination and turn Raksha Bandhan into a fun-filled day trip with music, snacks and plenty of memories.

Host A Game Night At Home

Bring out Uno, Monopoly, Jenga, Pictionary or other party games and invite cousins or close friends for a competitive evening.

Organise A Sports Day

If he loves sports, plan a friendly cricket, football, badminton or bowling session with friends and family.