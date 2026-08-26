'We Have Deep Respect For Indian Culture': Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad REMOVED By Brand A Day After Actress Defended Her Outfit

Kriti Sanon's Controversial Raksha Bandhan Ad Withdrawn By Brand | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon has been at the centre of social media attention over her recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The campaign sparked criticism online after Kriti was seen wearing a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt as part of her traditional festive look.

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Removed

The outfit soon became a talking point, with some users questioning whether the look was appropriate for a Raksha Bandhan campaign. Amid the backlash, the brand removed the advertisement from all its social media handles.

Issuing a statement, the brand wrote on Wednesday, August 26, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals." The brand stated that it has always believed in celebrating joyous moments with the entire family and, this time, wanted to extend the love and celebration to pets, addressing the backlash over the inclusion of a dog in the advertisement.

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Further, they wrote, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media."

This came a day after Kriti responded to the criticism and defended her choice of attire, questioning why women continue to be told what to wear and stressing that ethnic fashion has evolved.

What Kriti Sanon Said

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection," Kriti wrote on Tuesday.

Kriti also shared that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhi to each other, as they believe they can protect each other no less than a brother would, while praying for each other's health, happiness and long life.