'Pure Old Vibe': Chinchpoklicha Chintamani First Look Revealed Ahead Of Grand Aagman Ceremony In Lalbaug-Parel |

Ahead of the much-awaited Aagman Sohla of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, the pandal has unveiled the first glimpse of this year's idol on social media, instantly sending devotees into a frenzy. While the scale and celebrations around Chintamani's arrival are always larger than life, it is the familiar face of Bappa that has caught everyone's attention this year.

The countdown to Ganeshotsav in Mumbai is getting more exciting with every passing day, and one of the city's most-awaited Bappa arrivals is finally here. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, among the most revered and popular Ganpati idols of the Lalbaug-Parel belt, is all set to make its grand entry today, August 29.

TAKE A LOOK:

Chintamani Stays True To Its Iconic Look

The first look has left devotees delighted as the idol retains the classic Chintamani appearance that generations of Mumbaikars have grown to love. The serene expression, graceful features and adorable face give Bappa the familiar charm that devotees eagerly look forward to every year.

Rather than opting for a drastic transformation, the mandal appears to have stayed connected to its traditional aesthetic, leading many devotees and netizens to describe the first look as having a “pure old vibe.”

The nostalgia is particularly strong for those who have grown up visiting Chintamani during Ganeshotsav. The familiar appearance makes this year's arrival feel like a return to the roots while still keeping the celebrations grand.

This Year's Theme Is Inspired By Tirupati Balaji

While Bappa's iconic appearance remains familiar, the mandal has chosen an elaborate spiritual theme for this year's celebrations. Lord Tirupati Balaji is the inspiration behind the idol and the overall decoration at Chinchpoklicha Chintamani.

Grand Aagman From Parel

The much-awaited procession will begin from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground at noon. From there, Chintamani will travel through the Lalbaug-Parel belt amid music, celebrations and thousands of devotees before eventually reaching its mandap later at night.

The Aagman Sohla is expected to draw a massive crowd, with devotees from across Mumbai making their way to the area to catch the first glimpse of Bappa during the grand procession. Security arrangements have been significantly stepped up across Lalbaug-Parel. Mumbai Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers, with heightened surveillance and crowd-management measures in place.