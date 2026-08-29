Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Parel Cha Raja: Mumbai To Witness Grand Ganesh Aagman Processions Today; Lalbaug Turns Into Fortress |

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness one of the busiest pre-Ganeshotsav days on Saturday, with nearly 30-40 prominent Ganesh idols scheduled to arrive across the city. The grand aagman processions are expected to draw thousands of devotees, with the Lalbaug-Parel belt witnessing heightened security arrangements.

Among the major idols arriving today is Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, whose procession will begin from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground at noon. The idol will then be taken through Lalbaug in a grand procession before reaching its mandap late at night.

List Of All Ganesh Aagman Processions Today

Several other prominent Ganesh idols are also scheduled to arrive across Mumbai, including Parel Cha Raja, Parel Cha Maharaja, Fort Cha Laadka, Sakinaka Cha Maharaja and Andheri Cha Maharaja, along with around 25-30 other major idols.

With massive crowds expected, the Mumbai Police have intensified security across the Lalbaug-Parel area. The area has been turned into a virtual fortress ahead of Chintamani's arrival procession.

800-1,000 Police Personnel Expected

Security arrangements around the Kalachowki signal area have been strengthened since Friday, with a large number of police vehicles and personnel deployed in the vicinity. Around 800 to 1,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed during the arrival procession.

The deployment has been stepped up in view of the recent tension in Parel and the possibility of large crowds gathering along the procession route. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage the crowds.

Thousands of devotees are expected to line the route to catch a glimpse of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani. Police are therefore maintaining special vigilance to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the smooth movement of devotees and vehicles.

Barricades Installed Along Route

As part of the security and crowd-management measures, iron barricades have been installed along road dividers between Lalbaug, Kalachowki and the Parel Workshop. Green curtains have also been placed over the barricades.

Several Ganpati mandals across Mumbai are scheduled to bring their idols for the traditional aagman celebrations on Saturday. With multiple processions taking place simultaneously, motorists and commuters are likely to face diversions and traffic restrictions in parts of central and south Mumbai.

The police have appealed to devotees to cooperate with security personnel and follow crowd-management instructions as Mumbai prepares for a day of grand Ganesh idol arrivals ahead of Ganeshotsav.

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