Ganesh Aagman Sohla Food Guide: 6 Places To Eat At In Lalbaug-Parel This Weekend |

Mumbai is witnessing massive crowds as the Ganesh Aagman Sohlas continue to bring devotees to the streets of Lalbaug and Parel. From watching towering Ganpati idols make their grand arrival to soaking in the festive energy, a visit to the area is incomplete without indulging in some iconic local food.

If you're heading to Lalbaug-Parel this weekend for Ganesh Aagman, here are six places to add to your food trail.

1. Ladu Samrat — For Maharashtrian Food

For those looking to enjoy authentic Maharashtrian flavours, Ladu Samrat is a great stop during your Lalbaug visit. From traditional snacks to wholesome local dishes, it offers a perfect taste of Maharashtra.

2. Jayant Bhelpuri House — For Ragda Pattice

A visit to the area calls for some classic Mumbai chaat, and ragda pattice is a must-try. The combination of crispy patties topped with spicy ragda makes for a quick and satisfying snack between pandal hopping.

3. Martand Misal — For A Misal Thali

If you're looking for a spicy and filling meal, head to Martand Misal for its Misal Thali. Packed with the bold flavours that Maharashtrian food is loved for, it is perfect for foodies with a serious appetite.

4. New Anand Bhuvan — For Misal Pav

Another stop for misal lovers, New Anand Bhuvan serves the popular Maharashtrian favourite with soft pav. It makes for a comforting and flavour-packed meal after spending hours walking through the crowded lanes.

5. Mumbadevi Jalebiwala — For Something Sweet

End your food trail on a sweet note with piping hot jalebis. The crispy, syrup-soaked treat is the perfect festive indulgence during the Ganeshotsav season.

6. Food Dudes — For Waffer Pav

Looking to try something different? Food Dudes' Waffer Pav brings a fun twist to the classic Mumbai-style snack experience. It is an easy, quick bite to grab while continuing your Lalbaug-Parel food and Ganpati trail.