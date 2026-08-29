'Untouchability Disguised As Purification': Rahul Gandhi Slams Haldwani 'Shuddhikaran' After Kharge Rally | VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the alleged ‘shuddhikaran’ or purification ritual conducted at Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally, calling it an act of untouchability and a violation of constitutional principles.

In a social media post, Gandhi linked the incident to what he described as the wider discrimination faced by Dalits across the country, arguing that caste-based humiliation continues from birth to death.

‘Untouchability Disguised As Purification’

Gandhi alleged that the ritual, conducted two days after Kharge’s August 8 rally, amounted to untouchability targeted at the Congress president, who is a Dalit.

“Whatever happened to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in Haldwani is untouchability against him, disguised as ‘purification’,” Gandhi said.

He further argued that untouchability is punishable under the Constitution and questioned the absence of police action following the incident.

‘Twenty Days, No FIR’

Gandhi claimed that 20 days had passed since the incident without an FIR being registered or action being taken under provisions protecting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“Twenty days have passed since then but no action has been taken yet, no FIR has been filed,” he said, demanding that authorities initiate proceedings under the SC-ST Act.

Gandhi also directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that an “anti-Dalit ideology” was visible to Dalits across the country.

‘The Ball Is In BJP’s Court’

Calling for immediate action, Gandhi said the BJP government should ensure that an FIR is registered and that those responsible face legal action.

“Now the ball is in the BJP's court an FIR must be filed under the SC-ST Act at the earliest, action must be taken, and justice must be served,” he said.

Gandhi added that if the BJP failed to act, the Congress would pursue justice through its own political and legal efforts.

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Gandhi Links Incident To Wider Caste Discrimination

In the video accompanying his post, Gandhi spoke about what he described as the widespread humiliation experienced by Dalits throughout their lives. Slides shown in the video depicted alleged instances of discrimination in different social settings.

“The louder their voice rises, the fiercer the attack on them becomes,” Gandhi said, arguing that the Haldwani incident should be viewed in the broader context of caste discrimination.

The Congress leader's remarks have put renewed political focus on the alleged purification ritual and the demand for action under laws protecting members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.