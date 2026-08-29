E20 Petrol Row: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Mandatory Ethanol Labelling At Fuel Stations On August 31

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 31 a petition seeking mandatory disclosure of the ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel stations across India.

According to The Times of India, the petition has been filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami and is listed before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, as per the court’s causelist.

The plea comes amid an ongoing debate over India’s transition towards higher ethanol blending in petrol, particularly E20 fuel, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol.

Plea Seeks Clear Labelling At Petrol Pumps

One of the key demands is that every petrol dispensing nozzle should carry a clear and uniform label specifying the exact percentage of ethanol blended into the fuel.

The petitioner has also sought mandatory disclosure of the ethanol percentage on every fuel invoice, arguing that consumers should be able to know precisely what type of petrol they are purchasing.

The petition seeks a standardised consumer disclosure mechanism for ethanol-blended petrol across the country.

Vehicle-Wise Compatibility Database Sought

The plea also calls for the creation of a publicly searchable, vehicle-wise compatibility database.

According to the petition, the database should indicate the suitability of different ethanol blends based on the vehicle manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture. Such information, the petitioner argues, would help consumers determine whether their vehicles are compatible with higher ethanol blends.

Expert Panel To Examine E20 Impact

The petition has further sought the formation of an independent expert committee to assess the real-world compatibility of E20 petrol with India’s existing vehicle fleet.

The proposed committee would include representatives from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Bureau of Indian Standards and independent automobile engineers.

The petitioner wants the panel to examine technical and practical concerns surrounding the use of E20 fuel, particularly in older vehicles.

Policy Documents And Studies Sought

The plea also asks the Centre to place before the Supreme Court relevant policy documents, technical studies, vehicle compatibility reports, safety standards, consumer advisories and records of public consultations concerning the compulsory rollout of E20 petrol.

It has additionally sought a national consumer disclosure protocol for ethanol-blended petrol, to be framed in consultation with the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Debate Over E20 Fuel Continues

The petition comes against the backdrop of India's efforts to increase ethanol blending in petrol as part of its broader energy and fuel policy.

While ethanol blending is aimed at reducing dependence on imported crude oil and increasing the use of domestically produced fuel components, concerns have been raised over fuel efficiency, vehicle compatibility and the impact of higher ethanol blends on older vehicles.

The August 31 hearing could therefore bring renewed focus on how consumers are informed about ethanol content and whether adequate technical information is available to vehicle owners.

The Supreme Court's eventual directions will depend on the proceedings and orders passed by the bench.