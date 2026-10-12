FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Jantar Mantar Loses Protest Site Status To FIR Against Aaditya, Amit Thackeray'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Jantar Mantar Loses Designated Protest Venue Status Amid CJP's 24-Hour Ultimatum To Delhi Police

According to a standing order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens' right to organise protests/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site". (Read more...)

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2. 'Ab Poora Desh Jantar Mantar Banega': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke After Delhi Police De-notifies Protest Site

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also criticised the move, questioning whether the Ministry of Home Affairs had consulted citizens, organisations or other stakeholders before taking the decision. (Read more...)

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3. Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray After They Protested Detention of CJP Agitators

The Shivaji Park Police have filed a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray after they joined a CJP solidarity protest. Protesters demanded the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities. When police detained demonstrators, Aaditya reportedly climbed onto a police van seeking their release. (Read more...)

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4. SC Says It Never Approved Or Rejected ECI's Modified Form 6 For Voter Registration

The bench agreed to examine the issue and directed that the petition be listed alongside other SIR-related matters on October 27. The hearing will also cover broader challenges to the ECI's functioning and decisions concerning electoral-roll revisions. (Read more...)

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5. 'Conspiracy To Demonize India's Judicial Institutions....': Fadnavis Slams INDIA Bloc Over Protest March To SC, Accuses Opposition Of Undermining Judiciary | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned Rahul Gandhi's request to meet CJI Surya Kant over alleged vote theft, asking where the Constitution required the Chief Justice to meet a protest march. He accused the Opposition of attempting to erode public trust in judicial institutions. (Read more...)

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6. Sensex Bleeds At 548 Points, Nifty Slips Below 22,400 As Oil And Yields Weigh

Sensex fell 548 points, and Nifty closed at 22,363 as foreign selling and rising yields weighed. Media surged over 4%, while Brent hit $106, adding to inflation concerns for stocks. (Read more...)

7. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Mike Bloomberg As Bloomberg Completes 30 Years In India, Says 'Partnership Will Boost State’s Development'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg to Mumbai on Sunday, marking 30 years in India. In an X post on Monday, Fadnavis highlighted Bloomberg's Mumbai headquarters and Pune engineering office. He said Maharashtra works with the organisation on road safety, health systems and governance innovation, expressing hope for continued collaboration across the state. (Read more...)

8. ‘They Tried To Destroy Me’: Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider’s Wife Ritika Demands Justice As Estranged Husband Faces Assault Allegations, Issues Legal Warning

Ritika Chauhan seeks justice from Uttarakhand Police amid the Anurag Dobhal controversy, alleging emotional, physical and mental harassment. She warns those making false allegations of legal action and says she will soon respond to the accusations. (Read more...)

9. Anrich Nortje Sends Nic Maddinson's Stumps Flying With Searing Yorker In SA Vs AUS 1st Test | VIDEO

Anrich Nortje produced a stunning yorker to dismiss Nic Maddinson during the South Africa vs Australia first Test. The South African pacer beat the Australian opener for pace, sending his middle and leg stumps flying. Maddinson scored 48 off 38 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before Nortje's brilliant delivery ended his aggressive innings. (Read more...)

10. Can You Get Up From The Floor Without Using Your Hands? Shilpa Shetty Shares Fitness Lesson

Shilpa Shetty is known for inspiring fitness enthusiasts with her workout routines, yoga practices and simple ways to stay active. This week, she introduced a seemingly simple yet challenging exercise—getting up from the floor without using your hands. While standing up from the floor may sound like an easy task, doing it without relying on your hands requires strength, balance & coordination. (Read more...)