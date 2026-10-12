'Conspiracy To Demonize India's Judicial Institutions....': Fadnavis Slams INDIA Bloc Over Protest March To SC, Accuses Opposition Of Undermining Judiciary | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Opposition had no faith in the Constitution and was acting against constitutional principles.

His remarks came after Gandhi sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns over alleged vote theft.

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Fadnavis questions proposed meeting with CJI

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “Where does the Constitution state that the Chief Justice of India has to meet a protest march? What the Supreme Court has stated is correct: if you have a grievance, you should approach the court and fight legally.”

Referring to the Chief Justice's response to Gandhi, Fadnavis added, “When the Chief Justice lawfully discharged his constitutional duties and stated he could not meet a protest march, they resorted to hurling abuse at him. This is a conspiracy to demonise India's judicial institutions and erode public trust.”

Fadnavis further alleged that members of the Opposition bloc had no faith in the Constitution and were acting against its principles.

Opposition plans march to Supreme Court

On Sunday, Gandhi announced that Opposition parties would take to the streets again, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had used violence against students and women during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest.

The Opposition bloc was scheduled to march towards the Supreme Court at 1.30 pm on Monday to raise concerns over the electoral process and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJI responds to Gandhi's request

Furthermore, Gandhi had sought a meeting with the Chief Justice to discuss these concerns. Responding to Gandhi's letter on Sunday, Kant said the Supreme Court was open to every Indian citizen.

“The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law,” Kant said.

Security tightened ahead of march

Meanwhile, police stepped up security at key locations in Delhi and erected barricades ahead of the proposed march.

While, the entry and exit gates at nearly six Delhi Metro stations were closed from 6 am to 4 pm amid security concerns over the Congress-led protest march to the Supreme Court.