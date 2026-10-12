Delhi INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Opposition To March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; CJI Surya Kant Explains Why He Cannot Meet INDIA Bloc Leaders

INDIA Bloc To Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Seek Meeting With CJI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that opposition parties would take to the streets again, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.

The opposition bloc is scheduled to march towards the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are also seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise allegations of "vote chori".

The protest is expected to focus on the opposition's concerns over the electoral process and the alleged irregularities surrounding the SIR exercise.