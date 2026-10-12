Delhi INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Opposition To March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; CJI Surya Kant Explains Why He Cannot Meet INDIA Bloc Leaders

INDIA Bloc To Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Seek Meeting With CJI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that opposition parties would take to the streets again, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.
The opposition bloc is scheduled to march towards the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are also seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise allegations of "vote chori".
The protest is expected to focus on the opposition's concerns over the electoral process and the alleged irregularities surrounding the SIR exercise.
Security Tightened At Connaught Place Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's Supreme Court March
Security has been tightened at Delhi's Connaught Place, with police personnel deployed and barricades put up ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday. The opposition parties are protesting against the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities and claims of "vote chori".
CJI Surya Kant Says Supreme Court Doors Open To All, Explains Why He Cannot Meet INDIA Bloc Leaders
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday reiterated that the Supreme Court is open to every Indian citizen, amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march against the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities.
Responding to the opposition leaders' request for a meeting, CJI Surya Kant said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied the same night, explaining why he could not meet the delegation.
"The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he said.
"Protest will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns": Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the INDIA bloc’s protest march to the Supreme Court is aimed at ensuring the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He added that the protest would continue until he steps down.
INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation.