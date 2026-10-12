'Ab Poora Desh Jantar Mantar Banega': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke After Delhi Police De-notifies Protest Site

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hit out at the Centre and Delhi Police after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site in Delhi. The authorities have designated three alternative venues for protests, Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground.

Dipke criticises government over decision

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took a swipe at the government, posting, "Fattu Nandu."

In a separate post, Dipke said Jantar Mantar was no longer a designated protest site, claiming it had already been turned into a "war zone by the coward dictator".

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"Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!" he added.

'Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself': Dipke

Launching a sharper attack on the Modi government, Dipke alleged that the decision was aimed at curbing the right to protest.

"Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator’s problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," he wrote.

CJP co-convenor calls decision 'unacceptable'

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also criticised the move, questioning whether the Ministry of Home Affairs had consulted citizens, organisations or other stakeholders before taking the decision.

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"The Jantar Mantar belongs to THE PEOPLE OF INDIA. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?" Das wrote.

He alleged that the decision was an arbitrary move that threatened citizens' fundamental rights to protest and assemble peacefully.

"Take it in writing, just how they are denotifying people’s Jantar Mantar, the Prime Minister will soon denotify democracy in India. This move is a step towards that," he added.

"We do not accept this arbitrary decision. It is an assault on people’s fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar ban raha he!" Das said.

Ranka questions alternative protest venues

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka responded sarcastically to the development, questioning the choice of alternative venues.

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"Why not declare Mt Everest as the designated protest site?" he wrote.