Mumbai Police Detain 600 Ahead Of CJP-Backed Protest At August Kranti Maidan; Tushar Gandhi, Varun Sardesai Among Those Held | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police detained around 600 people across the city on Saturday amid preparations for a proposed protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the agitation called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Prominent Leaders Among Detainees

Those detained included Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, head of the ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ organisation; his daughter Kasturi Gandhi; and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai. All those detained were subsequently released, police said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway.

An FIR has been registered at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3), and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after around 400 people heading to August Kranti Maidan to protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, were detained at Nana Chowk.

Meanwhile, police foiled an attempt to stage a protest at Nana Chowk. Around 500 police personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police detained approximately 400 protesters from the Nana Chowk area. The process of registering an FIR in connection with the incident was underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/