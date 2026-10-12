Anrich Nortje Sends Nic Maddinson's Stumps Flying With Searing Yorker In SA Vs AUS 1st Test | VIDEO

Anrich Nortje produced a moment of fast-bowling brilliance to dismiss Nic Maddinson during the first Test between South Africa and Australia. The South African pacer unleashed a stunning yorker that beat the Australian opener for pace and sent his middle and leg stumps flying. Maddinson had no time to bring his bat down as Nortje delivered a ball that left everyone impressed.

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Nortje sends stumps flying

Maddinson was batting aggressively and looked set to take advantage of the scoring opportunities. However, Nortje had other plans. The right-arm quick fired in a full delivery that targeted the stumps, leaving the batter with little chance of defending it.

Maddinson was late in bringing his bat down, and the ball crashed into the stumps with devastating effect. His middle and leg stumps were knocked out of the ground, completing a spectacular dismissal.

The Australian opener walked back after scoring 48 off just 38 deliveries. His innings included six fours and two sixes, highlighting the attacking intent he had displayed before Nortje brought it to an abrupt end.