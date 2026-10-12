Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray After They Protested Detention of CJP Agitators | X @amitrthackeray

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray after they joined a protest in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party, and demanded the release of those detained.

The demonstrators had gathered at Shivaji Park on Sunday, and the police had stated that there was no permission for the protest. When police personnel intervened and began detaining protesters, both Thackeray cousins objected to the action.

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Hundreds of people had gathered at the site to support the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Thackeray brothers demand protesters' release

Following the detention of protesters, Aaditya and his brother Tejas Thackeray had arrived at the spot and demanded the immediate release of those detained.

Police personnel had reportedly even entered Shiv Sena (UBT) Bhavan in Dadar and detained party workers. Aaditya, demanding their release, subsequently climbed onto a police van and objected to the police's actions.

The confrontation lasted around 10 to 15 minutes. Police deployed additional personnel outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, while senior officers arrived to manage the situation.

📽️ #Mumbai: Aaditya, Tejas Hit Streets As Police Detain Protesters Near Shiv Sena Bhavan In Dadar; Aaditya Climbs Police Van, Slams Action Reported by @meghakuchik1 #AadityaThackeray #DadarProtest #CJPProtest #ShivajiPark #MumbaiNews #MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Nbufn7aLjI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 11, 2026

The leaders later visited Shivaji Park police station to seek the release of the detained protesters.

FIR registered after Nana Chowk detentions

The Gamdevi Police have also registered a first information report (FIR) after more than 600 people heading towards August Kranti Maidan to participate in a demonstration supporting the CJP's agitation in Delhi were reportedly detained at Nana Chowk.

Those reportedly detained included activist Tushar Gandhi, Shailendra Kamble, Prakash Reddy and actor Imran Khan. They were released later.