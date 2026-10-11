Mumbai CJP Protest: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Warns Of Maharashtra Bandh Over Detentions; Amit Thackeray Confronts Police | FPJ

Mumbai: The political temperature in Mumbai rose on Sunday as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined protests in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), triggering tense scenes outside Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar and around Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray warned the police of a Maharashtra bandh if party workers were manhandled, while MNS leader Amit Thackeray questioned the detention of protesters.

CJP Demands CEC's Resignation

The protests were organised in solidarity with the CJP's campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the party has been holding demonstrations in New Delhi, its supporters also attempted to stage a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. However, the police had not granted permission for the gathering and detained several protesters and political workers to prevent the demonstration.

Tensions escalated outside Shiv Sena Bhavan when police began detaining Youth Sena workers and other party functionaries who had assembled to support the CJP campaign. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers alleged that the police attempted to enter the party office, leading to heated arguments and a confrontation.

Aaditya Climbs Onto Police Van

Aaditya Thackeray, accompanied by his brother Tejas Thackeray, reached the spot and demanded the immediate release of the detained workers. In a dramatic escalation, Aaditya climbed onto a police van and blocked it from moving, insisting that the detained protesters be released. MLA Anil Parab also confronted the police over the action.

“Do not touch our Shiv Sainiks, or we will call for a Maharashtra bandh,” Aaditya warned, holding the state government responsible for the fallout. The confrontation continued for around 10 to 15 minutes, with a heavy police presence outside Shiv Sena Bhavan and senior officers reaching the spot to manage the situation.

Mahesh Sawant Criticises Police Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant criticised the police action, alleging that the party office was being targeted. He said the right to protest was being curtailed and argued that those genuinely participating in demonstrations should not be prevented from exercising their democratic rights.

Meanwhile, MNS workers also protested against the detention of CJP supporters. MNS leader Amit Thackeray questioned why people exercising their right to protest were being taken into custody. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and several other party functionaries were also detained, further angering party workers.

Aaditya and Amit Thackeray later visited Shivaji Park police station to seek the release of detained youths. The two leaders subsequently stood on the roof of their SUV and announced that protesters held at Shivaji Park police station, Worli and nearby police stations had been released.

" We will not happen situation like Delhi where police have detained protestors. He also announced that protest will escalate throughout the state. Government will change.We will not tolerate dictatorship in the country." Said Aaditya Thackeray.

He also added saying "Why many troops of police have been deployed at Shivaji Park Not only political people but common people are also participating protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar."

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